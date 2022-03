Gabriela Ruse, învinsă de Elena Rybakina în două seturi, 6-4, 7-5

Gabriela a fost condusă cu 4-0 în primul set, a recuperat două breakuri, dar nu a reușit să își mai facă serviciul și Elena a fructificat a doua minge de set.

A very tough fight today for Gabi. She was down big 4-1 in the 1st set and fought back to 4 all before losing the set. And in the 2nd had a chance at 5 all, but Rybakina was too good today. Elena Rybakina defeated Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 7-5.#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/ytFTXlRuo2

— Romanian Tennis (@WTARomania) March 25, 2022