Italia: Radu Drăguşin a înscris un gol pentru Genoa – VIDEO
Articol de Dan Istratie - Publicat sâmbătă, 15 aprilie 2023, ora 17:00,
Fotbalistul echipei Genoa, Radu Drăguşin, a înscris un gol în meciul câştigat, sâmbătă, pe teren propriu, scor 2-0, în faţa formaţiei Perugia, în etapa a 33-a a ligii secunde din Italia.
Drăguşin a marcat în minutul 69.
Primul gol al gazdelor a fost înscris de Frendrup ’41.
Radu Drăguşin a jucat pe toată durata partidei.
Tot la Genoa, George Puşcaş a fost rezervă.
GOOOOOL RADU DRAGUSIN 🇷🇴 – 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝘽𝙤𝙨𝙨
4th goal of the season, powerful header to secure even more Genoa's place in the promotion race! 21 years old and in the form of his life.#Genoa #SerieBpic.twitter.com/QP8lTL9kzO
— Alex Scout (@AlexScoutRo) April 15, 2023