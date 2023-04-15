Italia: Radu Drăguşin a înscris un gol pentru Genoa – VIDEO

Articol de Dan Istratie - Publicat sâmbătă, 15 aprilie 2023, ora 17:00,
Fotbalistul echipei Genoa, Radu Drăguşin, a înscris un gol în meciul câştigat, sâmbătă, pe teren propriu, scor 2-0, în faţa formaţiei Perugia, în etapa a 33-a a ligii secunde din Italia.

Drăguşin a marcat în minutul 69.

Primul gol al gazdelor a fost înscris de Frendrup ’41.

Radu Drăguşin a jucat pe toată durata partidei.

Tot la Genoa, George Puşcaş a fost rezervă.

