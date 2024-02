Vrei să slăbești sănătos? 10 alimente care te ajută să scapi de kilogramele în plus

Levitt, Shelley. „9 Foods to Help You Lose Weight”,

Palsdottir, Hrefna. „9 Health Benefits of Eating Oats and Oatmeal”,

Wartenberg, Lisa. „16 of the Best Foods for Your Healthy Weight Journey”,

Healthline

, 11 July 2018, www.healthline.com/nutrition/most-weight-loss-friendly-foods. Accessed 26 Jan. 2024.