FOTO – Cum arată un stadion distrus de bombardamente, în Ucraina – Imagini sfâșietoare

Stadionul Gagarin din orașul ucrainean Chernihiv, unde evolua echipa de prima ligă Desna din localitate, a fost distrus de bombardamentele rușilor.

Mai multe imagini postate pe Twitter arată dezastrul produs de atacurile soldaților care au distrus complet arena sportivă. Stadionul avea o capacitate de 12.000 de locuri, iar echipa locală ocupa poziția a șaptea după 18 etape jucate din campionat.

Stadium after the Russian air strike in Chernihiv. Desna football club played its home matches there pic.twitter.com/tqDTk6oGxM

📍 The Kharkiv regional governor has said that Russian forces have hit a psychiatric hospital in the region, Reuters reports.

📍 Vladimir Putin has said Russia must welcome volunteers who want to fight Ukrainian forces and help them to get to combat areas.

