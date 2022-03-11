FOTO – Cum arată un stadion distrus de bombardamente, în Ucraina – Imagini sfâșietoare

Articol de Dan Istratie - Publicat vineri, 11 martie 2022, ora 12:56,
Stadionul Gagarin din orașul ucrainean Chernihiv, unde evolua echipa de prima ligă Desna din localitate, a fost distrus de bombardamentele rușilor.

Mai multe imagini postate pe Twitter arată dezastrul produs de atacurile soldaților care au distrus complet arena sportivă. Stadionul avea o capacitate de 12.000 de locuri, iar echipa locală ocupa poziția a șaptea după 18 etape jucate din campionat.

stadionbombardamenterusiarazboi in ucraina
