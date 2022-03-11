FOTO – Cum arată un stadion distrus de bombardamente, în Ucraina – Imagini sfâșietoare
Stadionul Gagarin din orașul ucrainean Chernihiv, unde evolua echipa de prima ligă Desna din localitate, a fost distrus de bombardamentele rușilor.
Mai multe imagini postate pe Twitter arată dezastrul produs de atacurile soldaților care au distrus complet arena sportivă. Stadionul avea o capacitate de 12.000 de locuri, iar echipa locală ocupa poziția a șaptea după 18 etape jucate din campionat.
Stadium after the Russian air strike in Chernihiv. Desna football club played its home matches there pic.twitter.com/tqDTk6oGxM
— Oleh Novikov 🇺🇦 (@olehbatkovych) March 11, 2022
📍 The Kharkiv regional governor has said that Russian forces have hit a psychiatric hospital in the region, Reuters reports.
📍 Vladimir Putin has said Russia must welcome volunteers who want to fight Ukrainian forces and help them to get to combat areas.
(Reuters)
— Fuad Alakbarov (@DrAlakbarov) March 11, 2022
The Eastern stand of Yuriy Gagarin stadium, which is the home arena of Ukrainian premier league club Desna, was damaged as a result of the continuous shelling of residential areas of Chernigiv by Russian military forces. #UkraineRussianWar #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/jRUsdEH9ze
— Simone Togna (@SimoneTogna) March 7, 2022