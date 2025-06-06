Lower tier items are combined into higher tier items, usually with the help of a recipe. Heroes have six item slots in their inventory, three in their backpack, and six more in their stash. Items can be picked up and delivered to their owner with a courier. Neutral items are items obtained through tokens that are dropped by neutral creeps.

Removed Items

Two Side Lane Shops were shops that could silveredge casino no deposit bonus be found at the edges of the map. They allowed players to buy certain useful items without returning to base or to the secret shops. The Secret Shops are slightly hidden shops located near the center of the map. The shops allow players to buy items that cannot be bought elsewhere or to spend extra gold while in the early game. Items are in-game equipment that provide heroes with bonus attributes and special abilities. Most items can be purchased from several shops on the game map, while others are dropped by creeps.

Items

The river vials, although still within the game, can no longer be acquired or used, as they expired. Each player may equip only one neutral item in a dedicated neutral item slot. Unused neutral items can be put in the dedicated stash within the fountain. The Base Shops are located within the Fountain are behind the Ancients.

These items have existed in the history of DotA, but never existed in Dota 2.

Secret Shop

In the shop areas, items can be swapped from the backpack without time penalty.

Event Items

These items were only available during limited time events or had an account bound limited amount of uses.

They cannot be purchased or sold at shops and cannot be destroyed. In the shop areas, items can be swapped from the backpack without time penalty. These items were only available during limited time events or had an account bound limited amount of uses.