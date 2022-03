Medvedev reneagă Rusia! Gestul făcut de rus i-a nemulțumit pe fani

Daniil Medvedev, noul lider ATP, a șters steagul Rusei de pe contul de Instagram. Acest gest a creat multă vâlvă în rândul urmăritorilor.

The new world No. 1 tennis player Daniil Medvedev of Russia – the first player other than Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, or Murray to get to No. 1 since February 2004 – has deleted the Russian flag from his Instagram profile. pic.twitter.com/rhHtCk0aYJ

— Kimberly Givant (@KimberlyGivant) March 3, 2022