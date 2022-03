Rusia, exclusă și din gimnastică!

Rusia și Belarus au fost excluse din competițiile de gimnastică, anunță Federația Internațională de Gimnastică.

FIG adopts further measures against Russia and Belarus:

Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, including judges, are not allowed to take part in FIG competitions or FIG-sanctioned competitions from 7 March until further notice.

Press release 👉 https://t.co/9RsEVEZ5YW pic.twitter.com/Cc9ZikMxZj

— FIG (@gymnastics) March 4, 2022