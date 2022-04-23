Max Verstappen, pole position în cursa de la Imola
Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) va porni de pe prima poziţie a grilei în cursa sprint din cadrul Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, a patra etapă a Campionatului Mondial de Formula 1, pe circuitul de la Imola.
Verstappen a câştigat calificările de vineri, astfel că el va fi în pole position în cursa de 100 de kilometri de sâmbătă.
Pe locul doi s-a clasat Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), iar pe trei a terminat Lando Norris (McLaren).
Cum arată programul Marelui Premiu al Regiunii Emilia Romagna de la Imola
Sprint: 23 aprilie, între orele 17:30 – 18:30
Cursa: 24 aprilie, între orele 16:00 – 18:00.
