Simona Halep, suspendată! Verdictul celor de la Agenția Internațională de Integritate a Tenisului!

Articol de Mihai Dragomir - Publicat vineri, 21 octombrie 2022, ora 16:49,
Simona Halep a fost suspendată temporar de către Agenția Internațională de Integritate a Tenisului. Se pare că sportiva ar fi ieșit pozitiv la un test de la US Open din acest an.

Informația a fost publicată în mediul online de către jurnalistul Ben Rothenberg, pe contul său de Twitter.

Halep ar fi fost descoperită pozitiv la Roxadustat, o substanță care face parte din lista celor interzise.

