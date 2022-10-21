Simona Halep, suspendată! Verdictul celor de la Agenția Internațională de Integritate a Tenisului!

Simona Halep a fost suspendată temporar de către Agenția Internațională de Integritate a Tenisului. Se pare că sportiva ar fi ieșit pozitiv la un test de la US Open din acest an.

Informația a fost publicată în mediul online de către jurnalistul Ben Rothenberg, pe contul său de Twitter.

BREAKING:

Former #1 Simona Halep provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for a positive test at this year’s US Open.

Halep had previously announced she was ending her season. pic.twitter.com/BZND8VzyYf

— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) October 21, 2022