Simona Halep, suspendată! Verdictul celor de la Agenția Internațională de Integritate a Tenisului!
Simona Halep a fost suspendată temporar de către Agenția Internațională de Integritate a Tenisului. Se pare că sportiva ar fi ieșit pozitiv la un test de la US Open din acest an.
Informația a fost publicată în mediul online de către jurnalistul Ben Rothenberg, pe contul său de Twitter.
BREAKING:
Former #1 Simona Halep provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for a positive test at this year’s US Open.
Halep had previously announced she was ending her season. pic.twitter.com/BZND8VzyYf
— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) October 21, 2022
Halep tested positive for Roxadustat, which is in the same category of banned substances as EPO in WADA’s list of banned substances. pic.twitter.com/LanR74l3ji
— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) October 21, 2022
Halep ar fi fost descoperită pozitiv la Roxadustat, o substanță care face parte din lista celor interzise.