Un fost campion mondial a murit subit, la doar 28 de ani: „A fost o persoană minunată”

Ciclistul britanic John Paul, cunoscut sub numele de JP, a murit la vârsta de 28 de ani, informează eurosport.com.

John Paul a fost campion mondial la sprint, pe vremea când concura la juniori în 2011 și a reprezentat Scoția la Jocurile Commonwealth din 2014. Sportivul era legitimat la Glasgow Track Racing Club.

„Gândurile noastre se îndreaptă către familia și prietenii lui John Paul. A fost un sprinter genial, care a reprezentat Scoția în 2014. John a fost, de asemenea, o persoană minunată atât în ciclism, cât și în afara acestuia”, a transmis, printre altele, Federația Scoțiană de Ciclism.

Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of John Paul, as we bring the very sad news of his passing.

A brilliant cyclist who represented Scotland at @Glasgow2014, John was also a wonderful person both on and off the bike, who will be sorely missed by our cycling community. pic.twitter.com/UVt8IVHWcm

