Un fost campion mondial a murit subit, la doar 28 de ani: „A fost o persoană minunată”

Articol de Vlad Ciotoran - Publicat vineri, 11 martie 2022, ora 13:52,
Ciclistul britanic John Paul, cunoscut sub numele de JP, a murit la vârsta de 28 de ani, informează eurosport.com.

John Paul a fost campion mondial la sprint, pe vremea când concura la juniori în 2011 și a reprezentat Scoția la Jocurile Commonwealth din 2014. Sportivul era legitimat la Glasgow Track Racing Club.

„Gândurile noastre se îndreaptă către familia și prietenii lui John Paul. A fost un sprinter genial, care a reprezentat Scoția în 2014. John a fost, de asemenea, o persoană minunată atât în ciclism, cât și în afara acestuia”, a transmis, printre altele, Federația Scoțiană de Ciclism.

