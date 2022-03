Ashleigh Barty, mărturii emoționante despre retragere: ,,Nu am niciun regret!”

No regrets about her career, no secrets about why she’s retiring. Ash Barty says it was just time.

But what’s next? She’s keeping her cards close to her chest after her retirement from tennis.

Stream the press conference in full on Flash 📺 https://t.co/6lZA86LxAB#FLASHNEWS pic.twitter.com/UsBdr9b218

— Flash News (@FlashNewsAU) March 24, 2022